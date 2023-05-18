UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ):Three ships namely, EM Astoria, Easline Zhangjiagang and Milaha Qatar carrying Containers, Palm oil and LNG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectivelyon Wednesday.

Meanwhile another ship, Kanha with LPG is also arrived at outer anchorage of the port on (today) morning.

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, YM Saturn, Calypso, EM Astoria and MSC Elaine left the Port on Thursday morning & another ship, Easline Zhangjiagang is expected to sail on (today).

A cargo volume of 116,434tones, comprising 83,899 tones imports Cargo and 32,538 tones export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,916 Containers (1,002 TEUs Imports and 1,914 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 04 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, XT Dolphin and Kanha & three more ships, CMA CGM Butterfly, Clemens Schulte and Magnum Force carrying Palm oil, LPG, Containers and Rap Seed are expected to take berths at LCT, EVTL, QICT and FAP respectively on Thursday, May & another Containers ship, APL Florida is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.

