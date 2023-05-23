UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Five ships namely, Maersk Boston, MSC Cape Town-III, MSC Roma, Olympia and Al-Thakhira carrying Containers and LNG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectivelyon Monday

Meanwhile another ship, Sea Adore with Gas oil is also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the same day.

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them six ships, Maersk Boston, MSC Cape Town-III, MSC Roma, Stena Important, Ogino Park and N-Orhan left the Port on Tuesday morning today.

Cargo Throughput of 165,395tones, comprising 84,125 tones imports Cargo and 81,270 tones export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,924 Containers (1,239 TEUs Imports and 2,685 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Stream Baltic, FSM and Santa Rose & two more ships, MSC United-VIII and Bulk Paraguay carrying Edible oil, LPG, Containers and Coal are expected to take berths at LCT, EVTL, QICT and PIBT respectively on Tuesday & two more Container ships, MSC Krittika and Cussler are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.

