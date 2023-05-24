UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Five ships namely, Santa Rose, MSC United-VIII, Bulk Paraguay, Stream Baltic and FSM carrying Containers, Coal, Edible oil and LPG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Port Electric Power Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and EngroVopak Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile, three more ships, Ocean Hope, Hafnia Providence and Nave Aquila with Chemicals and Gas oil also arrived at the outer anchorage of the port on the same day.

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Al-Thakira and Santa Rosa left the Port on Wednesday morning & two more ships, FSM and Stream Baltic are expected to sail today.

Cargo throughput during the last 24 hours stood at 137,246tones, comprising 103,207 tones imports Cargo and 34,039 tones export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,320 Containers (1,673 TEUs Imports and 1,647 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, BMC Crystal and Ocean Hope & another ship, Cussler carrying Palm oil, Chemicals and Containers are expected to take berths at LCT, EVTL and QICT respectively on Wednesday.

