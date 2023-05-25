Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Three ships namely, Cussler, BMC Crystal and Ocean Hope carrying Containers, Palm oil and Chemicals, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and EngroVopak Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile, another ship, Spirit of Sea-trek with 57,000 tonnes of Coal also arrived at the outer anchorage of the port during the same period.

A total of 06 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Cussler, MSC United-VIII, Ocean Hope and Bulk Paraguay left the Port on Thursday morning & another ship, Afra Rossi is expected to sail on Thursday.

A cargo volume of 67,577tones, comprising 25,117 tones imports Cargo and 42,460 tones export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,926 Containers (422 TEUs Imports and 1,504 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Express Rome, Spirit of Sea-Trek and Sea Adore & another ship, Olita carrying Containers, Coal, Gas oil and Canola Seeds are expected to take berths at QICT, PIBT, FOTCO and FAP respectively on Thursday & another Containers ship, RDO Fortune is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.