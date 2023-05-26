Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Four ships namely, Express Rome, Olita, Sea Adore and Spirit of Sea-Trek carrying Containers, Canola seeds, Gas oil and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Grain and Fertilizer Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile another ship, Doctor-O is also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the same period to load 8,200 tonnes of Cement.

A total of 05 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, BMC Crystal and Express Rome left the Port on Friday morning on Thursday.

A cargo volume of 44,554tones, comprising 27,656 tones imports Cargo and 16,898 tones export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,608 Containers (614 TEUs Imports and 994 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a bulk cargo carrier Doctor-O & two more ships, RDO Fortune and Jipro Neftis schedule to load/offload Cement, Containers and Palm oil are expected to take berths at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Qasim International Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Friday & three more Container ships, Anbien Bay, MSC Denisse and CMA CGM Figaro are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday & another Containers Ship, Maersk Chesapeake is due to arrive on Sunday.