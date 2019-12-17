Shipping Activity at Port Qasim 17 Dec 2019

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Five ships named Conti Champion, Asai Ruby-1, Thor Independence , Milaha Qatar and Argent Bloom carrying Containers, Coal, LNG and Palm oil were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Multipurpose Terminal, Pakistan Gasport Consortium Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile, two more ships named Genuine Venus and Pacific Legend with Palm oil and Palm Kernel also arrived at Outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the same day.

A total of nine ships were engaged berths at PQ to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal, Canola, LPG, LNG, Palm oil and Diesel oil respectively.

Out of them, two ships Gas carrier Al-Garraffa and Oil tanker Nordic Tristan sailed out to sea from EETL and FOTCO Terminal respectively on Tuesday morning, and a container vessel Conti Champion is expected to sail on the same day in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 140,741 tonnes, comprising 114,925 tonnes imports cargo and 25,816 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 1,800 containers (TEUs), (1,100 TEUs imports and 700 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port.

Six ships named MSC Valencia, MSC Paola, Maersk Seletar, Cypress Galaxy, Tiger Integrity and Leader carrying Containers, Chemicals, Palm oil and Diesel oil are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-1, EVTL and FOTCO respectively on Tuesday.

While a container vessel MOL Generosity is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.