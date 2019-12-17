UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim 17 Dec 2019

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 34 seconds ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 07:16 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim 17 Dec 2019

Five ships named Conti Champion, Asai Ruby-1, Thor Independence, Milaha Qatar and Argent Bloom carrying Containers, Coal, LNG and Palm oil were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Multipurpose Terminal, Pakistan Gasport Consortium Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Five ships named Conti Champion, Asai Ruby-1, Thor Independence, Milaha Qatar and Argent Bloom carrying Containers, Coal, LNG and Palm oil were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Multipurpose Terminal, Pakistan Gasport Consortium Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile, two more ships named Genuine Venus and Pacific Legend with Palm oil and Palm Kernel also arrived at Outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the same day.

A total of nine ships were engaged berths at PQ to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal, Canola, LPG, LNG, Palm oil and Diesel oil respectively.

Out of them, two ships Gas carrier Al-Garraffa and Oil tanker Nordic Tristan sailed out to sea from EETL and FOTCO Terminal respectively on Tuesday morning, and a container vessel Conti Champion is expected to sail on the same day in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 140,741 tonnes, comprising 114,925 tonnes imports cargo and 25,816 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 1,800 containers (TEUs), (1,100 TEUs imports and 700 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port.

Six ships named MSC Valencia, MSC Paola, Maersk Seletar, Cypress Galaxy, Tiger Integrity and Leader carrying Containers, Chemicals, Palm oil and Diesel oil are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-1, EVTL and FOTCO respectively on Tuesday.

While a container vessel MOL Generosity is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Exports Oil Qatar Valencia Same Independence Anchorage Gas From Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northern win in PCB-Pepsi U ..

13 minutes ago

EIMUN team calls on AJK President

16 minutes ago

Compromise on Kashmir out of question: Masood Khan

16 minutes ago

 “It is the worst decision ever,” says Mushar ..

17 minutes ago

2 killed over monetary dispute in Sialkot

32 seconds ago

Plan for improving capacity of PHATA devised: Mian ..

34 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.