Shipping activity at Port Qasim 17 June 2019

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ):A ship M.V Bochem Antwerp carrying chemicals was allotted berth at Engro Vopak Terminal on Sunday.

While four more ships MV. Jay, Paros, NCC Abha and MSC Sana carrying Steel Coil, Chemical, Edible Oil and Containers respectively were at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

Total of six ships are occupying berths at the PQA to load/offload Container, Coal, Soya Been, Chemical and Diesel Oil respectively.

A cargo volume of 26,138 tonnes, comprising 9527 tonnes imports cargo and 16611 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 841 Containers (TEUs), (50) TEUs imports and (791) TEUs exports) was handled at the Port during the last 24 hours.

Five ships M.V Jay, Paros, NCC Abha, MSC Sana, Aeriko carrying Steel Coil, Chemical, Edible Oil, Containers and Coal are expected to take berths at QICT, LCT MW-2, FAP and PIBT, respectively on Tuesday.