Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Three ships namely, EM Astoria, Yasa Uranus and Nava Aquila, scheduled to load/offload containers, cement and mogas, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile, four more ships, Vancouver, Rhine, Demeter and Al-Thakhira, with containers, palm oil, mogas and LNG also arrived at the outer anchorage of the port on Thursday morning.

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Theresa Orion, MSC Maria Elena, Ton Hill-II and EM Astoria, left the Port (Berths) today.

A cargo volume of 92,847 tonnes, comprising 48,200 tonnes of imports cargo and 44,647 tonnes of export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,207 containers (1,126 TEUs Imports and 2,081 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are seven ships at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Vancouver, Rhine and Al-Thakhira, carrying containers, mogas and LNG are expected to take berths at Container Terminal, Elengy Terminal and Liquid Terminal respectively on Thursday, while another containers ship, RDO Concord is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.