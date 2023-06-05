UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2023

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Two ships namely, Chem-Leona and Karimata, carrying 17,850 tonnes of palm oil and 50,779 tonnes of mogas, berthed at Liquid Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile, seven more ships, Budapest Express, RSG, Jiu-Li-669, Saver-1, Valiant, Ullswater and Alexandra Kosan, scheduled to load/offload containers, bitumen, palm oil, coal, LPG and chemicals also arrived at the outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hours.

A total of five ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Meratus Jayakarta and Alexandra Kosan, left the Port (Berths) on Monday morning, whereas, another General Cargo carrier 'BBG-He-Zhou' is expected to sail later today.

The cargo throughput during the last 24 hours stood at 79,727 tonnes, comprising 55,128 tones of imports cargo and 24,599 tonnes of export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,475 containers (476 TEUs Imports and 1,447 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are 11 ships at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Valiant, Chem-road Zenith and RSG, and three more ships, Haj Mohammed, MSC Rida and MSC Makalu-III scheduled to load/offload coal, chemicals, bitumen, cement and containers are expected to take berths at PIBT, EVTL, MW and QICT today while two more container ships, Maersk Chicago and MSC Adonis are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.

