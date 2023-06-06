Shipping activity at Port Qasim

(@FahadShabbir)

Six ships namely, MSC Rida, MSC Makalu-III, RSG, Haj Mohammed, Valiant and Chemroad Zenith scheduled to load/offload Containers, Bitumen, Cement, Coal and Chemicals, berthed at Container Terminal, Multipurpose Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ):Six ships namely, MSC Rida, MSC Makalu-III, RSG, Haj Mohammed, Valiant and Chemroad Zenith scheduled to load/offload Containers, Bitumen, Cement, Coal and Chemicals, berthed at Container Terminal, Multipurpose Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile four more ships, Maersk Chicago, Yun-Ding-19, Galassos and Milaha-Ras-Laffan with Containers, Palm oil, Mogas and LNG also arrived at the outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hours.

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them six ships, MSC Rida, MSC Makalu-III, BBG-He-Zhou, Chem-Leona, Karimata and Valiant are expected to sail on (today) Tuesday.

Cargo Throughputduring last 24 hours stood at 140,556tonnes, comprising 109,259 tones import Cargo and 30,666 tonnes of export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,720 Containers (1,170 TEUs Imports and 1,550 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, MilahaRas Laffan, JIU-LI-669, Ullswater and Maersk Chicago & two more ships, MSC Adnis and LNG Ogun carrying Palm oil, LPG, Container and LNG are expected to take berths at EETL, LCT, SSGC, QICT and PGPCL respectively on Tuesday,&three more containerships, MSC Tianping, MSC Pegasus and Maersk Pelepas are due to arriveat Port Qasim on Wednesday.