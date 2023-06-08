Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Five ships namely, Maersk Pelepas, MSC Tian-ping, Al-Karama, Orange Victoria and Kanha carrying Containers, Coal, Gas oil and LPG, berthed at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Oil Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ):Five ships namely, Maersk Pelepas, MSC Tian-ping, Al-Karama, Orange Victoria and Kanha carrying Containers, Coal, Gas oil and LPG, berthed at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Oil Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively.

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them five ships, Maersk Pelepas, MSC Tian-ping, Milaha Ras Laffan, LNG Ogun and Kanha sailed out on Thursday morning, MT RSG, Haj Mohammed and Ji-Li-669 are expected to sail on today.

Cargo Volume of 149,257tonnes, comprising 108,056 tones imports Cargo and 41,201 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,484 Containers (636 TEUs Imports and 1,848 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are eight ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Dona BIBI, Saver-1 and Alexandra Kosan & two more ships, APL South Hampton and MSC Pegasus carrying Canola Seed, Palm oil, Chemicals and Containers are expected to take berths at FAP, LCT EVTL and QICT respectively on Thursday & another containers ship, Al-Safat is due to arriveat Port Qasim on Friday.