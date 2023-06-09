UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2023 | 06:58 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

PQA operational activities were reported on Thursday, were six ships namely, MSC Pegasus, APL South Hampton, Sea Delta, Saver-1, Dona BIBI and Alexandra Kosan carrying Containers, Meg, Palm oil, Canola Seed and Chemicals, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Grain Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ):PQA operational activities were reported on Thursday, were six ships namely, MSC Pegasus, APL South Hampton, Sea Delta, Saver-1, Dona BIBI and Alexandra Kosan carrying Containers, Meg, Palm oil, Canola Seed and Chemicals, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Grain Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile another Chemicals carrier 'Stream Baltic'carrying 14,991 tonnes of Para-xylene also arrived at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim on the same day.

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, APL South Hampton, Alexandra Kosan and Al-Karama& FSRU Exquisite also sailed out on Friday (today) morning on 9th June, & another ship, MSC Pegasus is expected to sail on the same day.

A cargo Volume of 112,369tonnes, comprising 95,080 tones of imports Cargo and 17,289 tonnes of export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,066 Containers (2,049 TEUs Imports and 1,017 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are six ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two container ships, Budapest and Al-Safatare expected to take berths at Container Terminal on Friday,three more container ships, Anbien Bay, APL Antwerp and MeratusJayawijaya are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday, another containers ship, MSC Monica-III is due to arrive on Sunday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Budapest Same Hampton Anchorage June Sunday Engro Attock Petroleum Limited Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Meta Plans to Launch Twitter Rival App - Reports

Meta Plans to Launch Twitter Rival App - Reports

5 minutes ago
 South Korean Foreign Ministry Summons Chinese Dipl ..

South Korean Foreign Ministry Summons Chinese Diplomat After Remarks on Foreign ..

5 minutes ago
 7 centres to facilitate tourists to be establishe ..

7 centres to facilitate tourists to be established on Eid in Murree

6 minutes ago
 Over 80,000 junior class students to be introduced ..

Over 80,000 junior class students to be introduced with three subjects in summer ..

6 minutes ago
 Gulburg Greens to continue support ICCI in busines ..

Gulburg Greens to continue support ICCI in business development

6 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori enquir ..

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori enquires about health of ex-CJP Fede ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.