Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ):PQA operational activities were reported on Thursday, were six ships namely, MSC Pegasus, APL South Hampton, Sea Delta, Saver-1, Dona BIBI and Alexandra Kosan carrying Containers, Meg, Palm oil, Canola Seed and Chemicals, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Grain Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile another Chemicals carrier 'Stream Baltic'carrying 14,991 tonnes of Para-xylene also arrived at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim on the same day.

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, APL South Hampton, Alexandra Kosan and Al-Karama& FSRU Exquisite also sailed out on Friday (today) morning on 9th June, & another ship, MSC Pegasus is expected to sail on the same day.

A cargo Volume of 112,369tonnes, comprising 95,080 tones of imports Cargo and 17,289 tonnes of export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,066 Containers (2,049 TEUs Imports and 1,017 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are six ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two container ships, Budapest and Al-Safatare expected to take berths at Container Terminal on Friday,three more container ships, Anbien Bay, APL Antwerp and MeratusJayawijaya are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday, another containers ship, MSC Monica-III is due to arrive on Sunday.