Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ):Four ships namely, America, Yun-Ding-19, Butinah and Isabella Kosan, carrying containers, palm oil, coal and chemicals, berthed at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively the other day.

Meanwhile, two more ships, Calypso Gas and Scarabe with LPG and coal also arrived at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, chemicals carrier 'Isabella Kosan' left the port on Monday morning and three more ships, Galissas, Ning Tai Hai and America are expected to sail later today.

A cargo volume of 88,217 tonnes, comprising 74,039 tones of imports cargo and 14,178 tonnes of export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 834 containers (0 TEUs Imports and 834 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are nine ships at the outer anchorage of the port, out of them two ships, Calypso Gas and Demeter & another LNG carrier 'Fuwairit' are expected to take berths at EVTL, FOTCO and EETL today, whereas two more container ships, Maersk Denver and MSC Madeleine are due to arrive at the port on Tuesday.