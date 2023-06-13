Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Two ships namely, Demeter and Calypso Gas carrying Mogas and LPG, berthed at Oil Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on Monday

Meanwhile, another edible oil carrier 'Mega-1' with 28,000 tonnes of Palm oil also arrived at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim on Tuesday.

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them an edible oil carrier 'Yun-Ding-19' sailed out to sea on Tuesday morning & two more ships, Honor Win and Calypso Gas are expected to sail on the same day.

A cargo Volume of 79,124tonnes, comprising 65,937 tones imports Cargo and 13,187 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,198 Containers (614 TEUs Imports and 584 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are eight ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, PS-Pelican and Scarabe are expected to take berths at Oil Terminal and Bulk Terminal on Tuesday & another containers ship, EM-Astoria is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.