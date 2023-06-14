Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Two ships namely, PS-Pelican and Scarabe carrying 27,999 tonnes of Palm oil and 53,000 tonnes of Coal, berthed at Oil Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, oil tanker Demeter and bulk cargo carrier Butinah sailed out to sea on Wednesday (today) morning on Wednesday.

A cargo Volume of 51,679 tonnes, comprising 51,679 tonnes imports Cargo exclusively, was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are six ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a gas carrier 'Kition-M' is expected to take berth at Oil Terminal on Wednesday & another containers ship, Cosco America is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.