Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2023 | 08:05 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Two ships namely, Golden Denise and Fuwairit with 7,000 tonnes of Chemicals and 64,734 tonnes of LNG are arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours

A total of 05 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Kition-M, PS-Pelican and Dona BIBI are expected to sail on Friday.

Cargo Throughput of 30,849 tonnes, comprising 30,849 tonnes imports Cargo exclusively, was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are eight ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Elim, Cielo Rosso, Fuwairit and MilahaRasLafan& two more ships, APL California and Cosco America scheduled to load/offload Palm oil, Mogas, LNG and Containers are expected to take berths at Liquid Terminal, Oil Terminal, Engro Terminal, Gas Terminal and Container Terminal on Friday, & two more container ships, Olympia and Maersk Nyassa are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday, & Navios Lapis and MSC Flosta-III are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Sunday.

