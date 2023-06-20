Shipping activity at Port Qasim

PQA operational activities were reported during last 24 hours,where four ships namely, EM Astoria, Navios Lapis, MSC Rania and Alexandra Kosan carrying Containers and Chemicals, berthed at Container Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ):PQA operational activities were reported during last 24 hours,where four ships namely, EM Astoria, Navios Lapis, MSC Rania and Alexandra Kosan carrying Containers and Chemicals, berthed at Container Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile three more ships, SC Hong Kong, Jeil Crystal and Al-Areesh with Chemicals and LNG are also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during the same period.

A total of 6 ships were engaged at PQ berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a container ship MSC Rania sailed out to sea on Tuesday morning, and three more ships, Navios Lapis, Alexandra Kosan and Santa Francesca are expected to sail on same day (today) afternoon.

A cargo Volume of 101,889 tonnes, comprising 86,623 tones imports Cargo and 15,266 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,950 Containers (2,052 TEUs Imports and 898 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are seven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Al- Areesh, FSM and Maud & three more ships, Maersk Hartford, MSC Madeleine and MSC Sky-II carrying LNG, LPG, Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at EETL, EVTL, PIBT and QICT on Tuesday & another containers ship 'Maersk Bostan' is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.