Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ):Seven ships namely MSC Sky-II, Maersk Hartford, MSC Madeleine, Scirocco, Maud, FSM, and Al-Areesh carrying Containers, Mogas, Coal, LPG, and LNG, berthed at Container Terminal, Oil Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal, and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile, two more ships, Ikan Parang and Star Bovarius with Steel Coil and Coal also arrived at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim on Wednesday.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, MSC Sky-II, Mega-I, and Santa Francesca sailed out to sea on Wednesday morning, and two more ships, FSM and Maersk Hartford are expected to sail on the same day (today) afternoon.

The cargo throughput of 166,050tonnes, comprising 128,548 tones of imports Cargo and 37,502 tonnes of export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,623 Containers (2,417 TEUs Imports and 2,206 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are six ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Ikan Parang, Sea Harvest, and SC Hong Kong & another ship, Maersk Bostan carrying Steel coil, Palm, Chemicals, and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-1, LCT, EVTLand QICT on Wednesday & another containers ship 'Frankfurt Express' is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.