Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ):Four ships namely, Maersk Bostan, Ikan Parang, Sea Harvest and SC-Hong Kong carrying Containers, Steel Coil, Palm oil and Chemicals, berthed at Container Terminal, Multipurpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal, and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile two more ships, Kaifan and Opera with 31,287 tonnes of Gas oil and 3,359 tonnes of Chemicals are also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim on same day.

A total of 9 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Al-Areesh, MSC Madeleine, Maersk Hartford and Maersk Bostan sailed out to sea on Thursday morning and three more ships, SC-Hong Kong, Ikan Parang and Scirocco are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 161,800 tonnes, comprising 98,645 tones imports Cargo and 63,155 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,075 Containers (360 TEUs Imports and 3,715 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are five ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Kaifan, Sil Houette Island and Jeil Crystal &another ship, Frankfurt Express carrying Gas oil, Coal, Chemicals and Containers are expected to take berths at FOTCO, PIBT, EVTL and QICT on today & another containers ship 'Long Beach Express' is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.