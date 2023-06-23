Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2023 | 08:26 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ):Three ships namely, Frankfurt Express, Jeil Crystal and Houette Island carrying Containers, Chemicals and Coal, berthed at Container Terminal, Engro Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile, four more ships, Maersk Phuket, Karimata, Bochem Pegasus and Asia Inspire scheduled to load/offload Containers, Mogas and Palm Oil also arrived at the outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A cargo volume of 95,566 tonnes comprising 79,807 tonnes imports cargo and 15,759 tonnes export cargo including containerized cargo carried in 1,863 Containers (936 TEUs imports and 927 TEUs export) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Seven ships are at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, three ships Kaifan, Asia Inspire and Opera and another ship Long Beach Express carrying Gas Oil, Palm Oil, Chemicals and Containers are expected to take berths FOTCO, LCT, EVTL and QICT respectively on Friday.

