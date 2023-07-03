Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Open Menu

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ):Four ships namely, Lotus-A, FMT Efes, GC-Beryl and Isabella Kosan carrying Containers, Palm oil and Chemicals, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile, two more ships, Katsuyama and Chemroad Hope with Palm Oil and Chemicals also arrived at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, EM Astoria, Maersk Chesapeake and FMT Efes sailed out to sea Monday morning on Monday and two more ships, Lotus-A and Isabella Kosan are expected to sail on today.

The cargo throughput of 131,621tonnes, comprising 83,783 tones imports Cargo and 47,838 tonnes of export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,523 Containers (1,709 TEUs Imports and 2,814 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are five ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them Chemroad Hope &three more ships, MSC Tokyo, MSC Krittika and Al-Marrouna carrying Chemicals, Containers and LNG are expected to take berths at EVTL, QICT and EETL on Monday.

