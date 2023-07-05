Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Four ships namely, Maersk Chicago, Maersk Brooklyn, Huang Shan-16, Yankul Silver and N-Orhan carrying Containers, Palm oil and LPG, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal and SSGC Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile three more ships, MSC Lisbon, Southern Anoa and Milha Raslaffan carrying Containers, Palm oil and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

PQA berths engaged by eight ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, three ships, Maersk Chicago, Maersk Brooklyn and Al-Marrouna left the port on Wednesday morning and two more ships, Aruna Berk and Chemroad Hope are expected to sail on same day.

A cargo volume of 116,444 tonnes comprising 90,604 tonnes imports cargo and 25,840 tonnes export cargo including containerized cargo carried in 2,873 Containers (1,353 TEUs imports and 1,520 TEUs export) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Seven ships are at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, two ships, Milha Raslaffan and MSC Lisbon & two more ships Maersk Pelipas and Eva Usuki carrying LNG, Containers and Chemicals are expected to take berths PGPCL, QICT and EVTL respectively on Wednesday.