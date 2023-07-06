Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Four ships namely, Maersk Pelepas, MSC Lisbon, Eva Usuki and Milaha Ras Laffan carrying Containers, LNG and Chemicals, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Pakistan Port Gas Terminal respectively

Meanwhile, two more ships, Southern Anoa and Seaspan Beacon with Palm oil and Containers also arrived at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, two more ships, Southern Anoa and Seaspan Beacon with Palm oil and Containers also arrived at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two container ships 'Maersk Pelepas and MSC Lisbon' sailed out to sea on Thursday morning and four more ships, Eva Usuki, N-Orhan, Huang Shan and Yakul Silver are expected to sail on the same day.

The cargo throughput of 128,071 tonnes, comprising 109,048 tones imports Cargo and 19,023 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,959 Containers (1,840 TEUs Imports and 1,119 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are six ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Atrotos Heracle, Katsuyama and Seaspan Beacon & another ship, Singapore carrying Canola Seed, Palm oil, and Containers are expected to take berths at FAP, LCT, and QICT on Thursday, while another container ship, MSC Freeport is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.

