Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Four ships named, Seaspan Beacon, Singapore, and Atrotos Heracle Containers carrying Canola and Palm oil, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Grain & Fertilizer Terminal, and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile, two more ships, Kition-M and Perth-I with Mogas and Coal also arrived at the outer anchorage of the Port Qasim on Friday.

A total of 05 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Seaspan Beacon, Yankul Silver, and Milaha Ras Laffan sailed out to sea on Friday.

Cargo volume of 49,557 tonnes, comprising 30,670 tones of imports Cargo and 18,887 tonnes of export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,191 Containers (1,080 TEUs Imports and 1,111 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are five ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Kition-M and Perth-I & another ship, MSC Freeport carrying Mogas, Coal, and Container are expected to take berths at Oil Terminal, Bulk Terminal, and Container Terminal on Friday, while two more container ships, Meratus Jayakarta, and Anbien Bay are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday.