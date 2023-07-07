Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Muhammad Irfan Published July 07, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Four ships named, Seaspan Beacon, Singapore, and Atrotos Heracle Containers carrying Canola and Palm oil, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Grain & Fertilizer Terminal, and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile, two more ships, Kition-M and Perth-I with Mogas and Coal also arrived at the outer anchorage of the Port Qasim on Friday.

A total of 05 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Seaspan Beacon, Yankul Silver, and Milaha Ras Laffan sailed out to sea on Friday.

Cargo volume of 49,557 tonnes, comprising 30,670 tones of imports Cargo and 18,887 tonnes of export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,191 Containers (1,080 TEUs Imports and 1,111 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are five ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Kition-M and Perth-I & another ship, MSC Freeport carrying Mogas, Coal, and Container are expected to take berths at Oil Terminal, Bulk Terminal, and Container Terminal on Friday, while two more container ships, Meratus Jayakarta, and Anbien Bay are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Singapore Freeport Anchorage Silver Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Nation observes Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran today

Nation observes Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran today

2 hours ago
 Justice Musarrat Hilali takes oath as second woman ..

Justice Musarrat Hilali takes oath as second woman judge in SC

2 hours ago
 Kishanganga, Ratle projects: Arbitration court rej ..

Kishanganga, Ratle projects: Arbitration court rejects Indian objections

2 hours ago
 Swiss FM to arrive in Islamabad today

Swiss FM to arrive in Islamabad today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
FAO, OECD Say Agricultural Production to Grow at S ..

FAO, OECD Say Agricultural Production to Grow at Slower Pace Until 2032

14 hours ago
 Guterres Urges UNSC to Create Conditions for Deplo ..

Guterres Urges UNSC to Create Conditions for Deployment of Multinational Force t ..

14 hours ago
 Cricket: England v Australia 3rd Test scoreboard

Cricket: England v Australia 3rd Test scoreboard

14 hours ago
 England fans fired up as Ashes drama unfolds in Le ..

England fans fired up as Ashes drama unfolds in Leeds

14 hours ago
 Iran Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf: US Navy ..

Iran Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf: US Navy

14 hours ago
 Operator of Titanic sub that imploded suspends all ..

Operator of Titanic sub that imploded suspends all expeditions

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business