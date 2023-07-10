Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid Published July 10, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :M.T Southern Anoa carrying 32,915 tonnes of Palm oil, berthed at Liquid Cargo Terminal on Sunday.

Meanwhile three more ships, GC-Argon, Chemroad Queen and Santa Ace with Palm oil and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim on same day.

PQA berths were engaged by 08 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Maeratus Jayakarta, Perth-I and Al-Daayen sailed out to sea on Monday morning and three more ships, Kition-M, Calypso and Asian Lilac are expected to sail on afternoon day.

A cargo volume of 134,608 tonnes, comprising 105,283 tones imports Cargo and 29,325 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,191 Containers (466 TEUs Imports and 1,725 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are five ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Santa Ace and Karimata & two more ships, Conti-Courage and Lisa carrying Coal, Mogas and Container are expected to take berths at Bulk Terminal, Oil Terminal and Container Terminal on Monday, while two more container ships, Maersk Seletar and MSC Alma-VII are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Same Anchorage Sunday Asia Port Qasim

Recent Stories

UAE VPs congratulate Prime Minister of East Timor ..

UAE VPs congratulate Prime Minister of East Timor on his appointment

11 minutes ago
 ERC intensifies relief efforts for flood victims i ..

ERC intensifies relief efforts for flood victims in Somalia&#039;s Hirshabelle

26 minutes ago
 NAB decides to arrest Usman Buzdar in assets beyon ..

NAB decides to arrest Usman Buzdar in assets beyond means case

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler latest publication on Bani Utbah rul ..

Sharjah Ruler latest publication on Bani Utbah rule in Bahrain

3 hours ago
 CPEC laid solid foundation for Pakistan’s future ..

CPEC laid solid foundation for Pakistan’s future development: Moin-ul-Haque

3 hours ago
 PM lauds Rangers, Rescue 1122 for timely evacuatio ..

PM lauds Rangers, Rescue 1122 for timely evacuation of flood victims in Shakarga ..

3 hours ago
Imran Ismail takes parts in inaugural ceremony of ..

Imran Ismail takes parts in inaugural ceremony of Avalon City as chief guest

3 hours ago
 Global Fluorine Chemical Factory expands to triple ..

Global Fluorine Chemical Factory expands to triple its capacity from KEZAD

3 hours ago
 LHC orders jail officials to produce Pervaiz Elahi ..

LHC orders jail officials to produce Pervaiz Elahi before it at 4pm today

4 hours ago
 NEPRA approves increase of Rs1.24 per unit in powe ..

NEPRA approves increase of Rs1.24 per unit in power tariff  

4 hours ago
 Suleman Shehbaz, co-accused acquitted in Money Lau ..

Suleman Shehbaz, co-accused acquitted in Money Laundering Case

4 hours ago
 ERC honours Syrian Arab Red Crescent volunteers

ERC honours Syrian Arab Red Crescent volunteers

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business