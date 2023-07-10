Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :M.T Southern Anoa carrying 32,915 tonnes of Palm oil, berthed at Liquid Cargo Terminal on Sunday.

Meanwhile three more ships, GC-Argon, Chemroad Queen and Santa Ace with Palm oil and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim on same day.

PQA berths were engaged by 08 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Maeratus Jayakarta, Perth-I and Al-Daayen sailed out to sea on Monday morning and three more ships, Kition-M, Calypso and Asian Lilac are expected to sail on afternoon day.

A cargo volume of 134,608 tonnes, comprising 105,283 tones imports Cargo and 29,325 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,191 Containers (466 TEUs Imports and 1,725 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are five ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Santa Ace and Karimata & two more ships, Conti-Courage and Lisa carrying Coal, Mogas and Container are expected to take berths at Bulk Terminal, Oil Terminal and Container Terminal on Monday, while two more container ships, Maersk Seletar and MSC Alma-VII are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.