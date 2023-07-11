Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Four ships namely, Conti-Courage, Lisa, Karimata and Santa Ace, carrying Container, Mogas and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Terminal, Oil Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile three more ships, MSC Alma-VII, Bahri Tulip and Milaha Qatar with Container, Mogas and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by 06 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship 'Conti-Courage' sailed out to sea on Tuesday morning and two more ships 'Santa Ace and Southern Anoa' are expected to sail on afternoon.

A cargo volume of 53,034 tonnes, comprising 38,091 tones imports Cargo and 14,943 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,583 Containers (704 TEUs Imports and 879 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are six ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, MSC Alma-VII, GC-Argon and Milaha Qatar carrying Container, Palm oil and LNG are expected to take berths at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Gas Terminal respectively on Tuesday, while two more container ships, MSC Shanelle-V and EM-Astoria are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.