Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ):Four ships namely, MSC Alma-VII, GC-Argon, Santa Ace and Milaha Qatar, carrying Container, Palm oil, Coal and LNG, berthed at Qasim International Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Electric Power Terminal and Gas Port Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, four more ships, MSC Shanelle-V, Aurelia, Leon and Al-Areesh with Container, Palm oil, Coal and LNG also arrived at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by 07 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Lisa, MSC Alma-VII and Atrotos Heracles are expected to sail on Wednesday.

A cargo volume of 193,843 tonnes, comprising 166,643 tones imports Cargo and 27,200 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,200 Containers (2,600 TEUs Imports and 1,600 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are seven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Leon, Al-Areesh and MSC Shanelle-V & MSC Cape Town-III carrying Coal, LNG and Container are expected to take berths at, Bulk Terminal, Engro Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on 12 July, while another containers ship, Vancouver is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.