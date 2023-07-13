Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Four ships namely, MSC Shanelle-V, MSC Cape Town, Leon and Al-Areesh, carrying Container, Coal and LNG, berthed at Qasim International Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

PQA berths were engaged by 09 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Karimata, Milaha Qatar, MSC Shanelle-V and Atrotos Heracles sailed out to sea on Thursday morning (today) on 13th July, while three more ships, MSC Capetown-III, Santa Ace and GC-Argon are expected to sail on same day afternoon.

Cargo volume of 188,199 tonnes, comprising 156,222 tones imports Cargo and 31,977 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,967 Containers (1,086 TEUs Imports and 1,881 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 4 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Bahri Tulip and Chemroad Quest & three more ships, SC-Hongkong, IPSEA Colossus and Vancouver carrying Mogas, Palm oil, Steel Coil and Container are expected to take berths at, Oil Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on 13th July, while another containers ship, APL Florida is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.