Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Shipping activity was observed at the Port where five ships namely, Vancouver, IPSEA Colossus, SC-Hong Kong, Chemroad Quest and Bahri Tulip, carrying Container, Steel Coil, Chemicals, Palm oil and Mogas, berthed at Qasim International Terminal, Multipurpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Thursday .

Meanwhile three more ships, Jens Ludendorff, Andiamo and Ullswater with Coal and LPG also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours PQA berths were engaged by 07 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Al-Areesh and Vancouver sailed out to sea on Friday morning (today) on 14 th July, while three more ships, Leon, SC-Hong Kong and IPSEA Colossus are expected to sail on same day afternoon .

Cargo volume of 77,033 tonnes, comprising 73,531 tones imports Cargo and 3,502 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 265 Containers (59 TEUs Imports and 206 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours .

There are 5 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Ullswater and Jens Ludendorff & another ship, APL Florida carrying LPG, Coal and Container are expected to take berths at, Sui Southern Gas Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on 14 th July, while three more ships, Olympia, CMA CGM Figaro and Meratus Jayawijaya are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday.