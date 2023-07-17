Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Two ships namely, Duyen Hai-1 and Andiamo, carrying 24,000 tons of Palm Kernel and 59,600 tons of Coal, berthed at Multipurpose Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ):Two ships namely, Duyen Hai-1 and Andiamo, carrying 24,000 tons of Palm Kernel and 59,600 tons of Coal, berthed at Multipurpose Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile, four more ships, Bum Shin, Ellora, DM-Dragon and Al-Daayen with Palm oil, Mogas, Chemicals and LNG also arrived at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of 06 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Meratus Jayawijaya and Jenz Oldendorff sailed out to sea on Monday morning (today).

A cargo volume of 84,909 tonnes, comprising 36,874 tones imports Cargo and 48,035 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,313 Containers (607 TEUs Imports and 2,706 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 05 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, DM-Dragon and Al-Daayen & another ship, Maersk Boston carrying Chemicals, LNG and Container are expected to take berths at, Engro Vopak Terminal, Engro Elengy Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on 17th July, while two more ships, Maersk Kinloss and MSC Greenwich are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.

