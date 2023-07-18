Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Three ships namely, Maersk Bostan, DM Dragon and Al-Dayeen, carrying Container, Chemicals and LNG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ):Three ships namely, Maersk Bostan, DM Dragon and Al-Dayeen, carrying Container, Chemicals and LNG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile a gas carrier Milaha Ras Laffan also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim on Tuesday.

A total of 06 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a container vessel 'Maersk Bostan' sailed out to sea on Tuesday morning (today) on 18th July, while three more ships, DM-Dragon, Aurelia and Andiamo are expected to sail on same day.

A cargo volume of 144,412 tonnes, comprising 128,819 tones imports Cargo and 15,593 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,067 Containers (290 TEUs Imports and 777 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 04 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Bum Shin and Milaha Ras Laffan & two more ships, Maersk Kinloss and MSC Greenwich carrying Palm oil, LNG and Container are expected to take berths at Liquid Terminal, Gas Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on 18th July, while another containers ship, Maersk Pelepas is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.