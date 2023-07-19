Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Muhammad Irfan Published July 19, 2023 | 06:57 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ):PQA shipping activity was recorded at the port where five ships namely, Maersk Kinloss, MSC Greenwich, Bum Shin, Chai and Milaha Ras Laffan, carrying Container, Palm oil, Gas oil and LNG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal and Pakistan Gas Port Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, four more ships, Gas-Chem War-now, JBU Opal, NV-Minerva and Gas Zeus also arrived at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Rong Hia Wan and Duyen Hai-1 are expected to sail on Wednesday.

The cargo throughput of 154,210 tonnes, comprising 131,100 tones imports Cargo and 23,110 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,870 Containers (3,600 TEUs Imports and 1,270 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Gas-Chem War-Now and Gas Zeus & another ship, Maersk Pelepas carrying Chemicals, LPG and Container are expected to take berths at Engro Vopak Terminal, Sui Southern Gas Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on 19th July, while two more container ships, CMA CGM Ivanhoe and MSC Tia-II are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.

