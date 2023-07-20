Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Three ships namely, Maersk Pelepas, Gaschem Warnow and Gas Zeus, carrying Container, Chemicals and LPG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Sui Southern Gas Terminal respectively on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ):Three ships namely, Maersk Pelepas, Gaschem Warnow and Gas Zeus, carrying Container, Chemicals and LPG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Sui Southern Gas Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile three more ships, CMA CGM Ivanhoe, IVS Okudogo and San Antonio also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them five ships, Maersk Kinloss, Maersk Pelepas, MSC Greenwich, Gaschem Warnow and Milaha Pelepas sailed out to sea on Thursday morning , while another ship, 'Bum Shin' is expected to sail on same day.

Cargo throughput of 125,596 tonnes, comprising 61,846 tones imports Cargo and 63,750 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,527 Containers (777 TEUs Imports and 3,750 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are seven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, CMA CGM Ivanhoe, JBU Opal, and IVS Okudogo carrying Container, Palm oil, and Coal are expected to take berths at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal, and Bulk Terminal respectively on Thursday.