Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 21, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Hree ships namely, CMA CGM Ivanhoe, JBU Opal and IVS Okudogo, carrying Container, Palm oil and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ):Three ships namely, CMA CGM Ivanhoe, JBU Opal and IVS Okudogo, carrying Container, Palm oil and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Nord Agano, Sea Elegant and Sea-Ranger also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of 06 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a 'Gas Zeus' sailed out to sea on Friday morning, while three more ships, CMA CGM Ivanhoe, Chai and JBU Opal are expected to sail on same day.

Cargo throughput of 149,230 tonnes, comprising 128,830 tones imports Cargo and 20,400 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,980 Containers (1,780 TEUs Imports and 1,200 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, San Antonio, NV Minerva, Sea Elegant and Sea Ranger carrying Coal, Palm oil and Chemicals are expected to take berths at Bulk Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Engro Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Friday, while two more ships, Anbien Bay and Maersk Nyassa with container are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday and another Containers ship, MSC Denisse is due to arrive on Sunday.

