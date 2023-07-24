Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Gas carrier 'LPG-FSM' carrying 2,200 tonnes of LPG arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim on 22nd July, 2023.

A total of 06 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Maersk Nayassa, Al-Areesh, Summer-Pleog and Sea-Ranger sailed out to sea on Monday morning (today), while another ship 'San-Antonio' is expected to sail on same day.

Cargo throughput of 68,986 tonnes, comprising 38,130 tones imports Cargo and 30,856 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,403 Containers (30 TEUs Imports and 1,373 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 04 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Nord Agano and Ellora & three more ships, Hafnia, MSC Levina and Lana carrying Coal, Mogas, Palm oil and Containers are expected to take berths at Bulk Terminal, oil Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on 24th July, while two more ships, Maersk Kensington and MSC Elaine with container are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday, 25th July, 2023.