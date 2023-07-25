Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published July 25, 2023 | 06:48 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ):Four ships namely, MSC Levina, Hafnia, Ellora and Nord Agano carrying Container, Palm oil, Mogas and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile ten more ships, MSC Elaine, Lana, Maersk Kensington, Asia Inspire, GC Sapphire, Flagship Privet, Oriole, Prabhu Parvati, Southern Quokka and Al-Jassasiya also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of 05 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a 'MSC Levina' sailed out to sea on Tuesday morning.

Cargo throughput of 77,139 tonnes, comprising 74,861 tones imports Cargo and 2,278 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,180 Containers (1,046 TEUs Imports and 134 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are twelve ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them six ships, Oriole, Prabhu Parvati, Al-Jassasiya, Lana, Maersk Kensington and MSC Elaine & another ship, MSC Denise carrying Coal, Chemicals, LNG and Containers are expected to take berths at Bulk Terminal, Engro Terminal, Gas Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on 25th July, 2023.

