Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ):PQA shipping activity was recorded at the port where seven ships namely, Lana, Maersk Kensington, MSC Denisse, MSC Elaine, Oriole, Prabhu Parvati and Al-Jassasiya carrying Container, Coal, Chemicals, and LNG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal, and Gas Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile five more ships, BBC Plata, Young Chang Shun-hang, BW Kobe, Star Pisces and Chem-road Echo also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Hafnia Turquoise and Prabhu Parvati sailed out to sea on Wednesday morning (today) on 26th July, while five more ships, Ellora, Maersk Kensington, MSC Denisse, Lana and Nord Agano are expected to sail on afternoon same day.

The cargo throughput of 223,394 tonnes, comprising 196,194 tones of imports Cargo and 27,200 tonnes of export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,990 Containers (4,390 TEUs Imports and 1,600 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are eleven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, BW Kobe, Asia Inspire, Flagship Privet, and Southern Quokka carrying Canola, Palm oil, Mogas, and Chemicals are expected to take berths at FAP, LCT, FOTCO, and EVTL respectively on 26th July, while four more ships, EM Astoria, CMA CGM Butterfly, Navios Lapis and MSC Tia-II carrying containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.