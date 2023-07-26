Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Sumaira FH Published July 26, 2023 | 07:03 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

PQA shipping activity was recorded at the port where seven ships namely, Lana, Maersk Kensington, MSC Denisse, MSC Elaine, Oriole, Prabhu Parvati and Al-Jassasiya carrying Container, Coal, Chemicals, and LNG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal, and Gas Terminal respectively on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ):PQA shipping activity was recorded at the port where seven ships namely, Lana, Maersk Kensington, MSC Denisse, MSC Elaine, Oriole, Prabhu Parvati and Al-Jassasiya carrying Container, Coal, Chemicals, and LNG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal, and Gas Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile five more ships, BBC Plata, Young Chang Shun-hang, BW Kobe, Star Pisces and Chem-road Echo also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Hafnia Turquoise and Prabhu Parvati sailed out to sea on Wednesday morning (today) on 26th July, while five more ships, Ellora, Maersk Kensington, MSC Denisse, Lana and Nord Agano are expected to sail on afternoon same day.

The cargo throughput of 223,394 tonnes, comprising 196,194 tones of imports Cargo and 27,200 tonnes of export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,990 Containers (4,390 TEUs Imports and 1,600 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are eleven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, BW Kobe, Asia Inspire, Flagship Privet, and Southern Quokka carrying Canola, Palm oil, Mogas, and Chemicals are expected to take berths at FAP, LCT, FOTCO, and EVTL respectively on 26th July, while four more ships, EM Astoria, CMA CGM Butterfly, Navios Lapis and MSC Tia-II carrying containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Young Nord Kobe Same Astoria Anchorage July Gas Engro Asia Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Court again summons Imran Khan for statement in to ..

Court again summons Imran Khan for statement in toshakhana case

5 minutes ago
 Skardu witnesses huge surge in flights

Skardu witnesses huge surge in flights

3 minutes ago
 Magnitude 6.4 earthquake hits east of Vanuatu: USG ..

Magnitude 6.4 earthquake hits east of Vanuatu: USGS

3 minutes ago
 Single-use plastic items banned in Capital from Au ..

Single-use plastic items banned in Capital from August 1: Federal Minister for C ..

3 minutes ago
 Hungarian Parliament Would Veto Ukraine's Accessi ..

Hungarian Parliament Would Veto Ukraine's Accession to NATO - Party Head

3 minutes ago
 One Killed, 16 Injured in Cargo Vessel Fire Off Du ..

One Killed, 16 Injured in Cargo Vessel Fire Off Dutch Coast - Reports

3 minutes ago
Sharjah Ruler approves UOS’ 264 scholarships for ..

Sharjah Ruler approves UOS’ 264 scholarships for postgraduate students

25 minutes ago
 Sherry unveils country's first-ever National Adapt ..

Sherry unveils country's first-ever National Adaptation Plan

25 minutes ago
 NMDC Group doubles first half net profit to AED 88 ..

NMDC Group doubles first half net profit to AED 881mn

55 minutes ago
 Palestinian killed by Israeli soldiers in West Ban ..

Palestinian killed by Israeli soldiers in West Bank: ministry

30 minutes ago
 Erdogan meets Palestinian president, Hamas leader ..

Erdogan meets Palestinian president, Hamas leader in Ankara

30 minutes ago
 Arab League, Vietnam sign MoU to strengthen ties

Arab League, Vietnam sign MoU to strengthen ties

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business