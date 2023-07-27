Shipping activity at Port Qasim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Four ships namely, BBC Plata, Asia Inspire, BW Kobe and Flagship Privet scheduled to load/offload Rice, Palm oil, Canola and Mogas, berthed at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Grain and Fertilizer Terminal, and FOTCO oil Terminal respectively on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ):Four ships namely, BBC Plata, Asia Inspire, BW Kobe and Flagship Privet scheduled to load/offload Rice, Palm oil, Canola and Mogas, berthed at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Grain and Fertilizer Terminal, and FOTCO oil Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, three more ships, CMA CGM Butterfly, Emma Grace, and Banda with Containers, edible oil, and furnace oil also arrived at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim on the same day.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, MSC Elaine, Southern Quokka, Al-Jassasiya, and N-Orhan sailed out to sea on Thursday (today) morning while another ship 'Oriole' is expected to sail today afternoon.

The cargo throughput of 129,926 tonnes, comprising 88,304 tones imports Cargo and 41,622 tonnes of export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,486 Containers (58 TEUs Imports and 2,428 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are nine ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Navios Lapis, CMA CGM Butterfly, Star Pisces, Chemroad Echo, and LPG FSM carrying Container, Coal, Chemicals and LPG are expected to take berths at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Engro Terminal and Gas Terminal respectively on 27th July, while other containers ship RDO Fortune is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.