Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2023 | 09:04 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Port shipping activity was recorded at the port where two ships namely, APL Antwerp and MSC Tia-II carrying Container, berthed at Qasim International Terminal on Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ):Port shipping activity was recorded at the port where two ships namely, APL Antwerp and MSC Tia-II carrying Container, berthed at Qasim International Terminal on Sunday.

Meanwhile, two more ships, Andrea Victory and Rhine with 66039 tonnes of Palm oil also arrived at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Maersk Phuket, and APL Antwerp sailed out to sea on Monday (today) morning on 31st July, while four more ships, MSC Tia-II, BBC Plata, Rotterdam Eagle, and Young Chang Shun-hang are expected to sail on the same day.

The cargo throughput of 193,753 tonnes, comprising 110,750 tones imports Cargo and 83,003 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,927 Containers (2,141 TEUs Imports and 2,786 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are eight ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, San Antonio, Andrea Victory, Emma Grace, and Kithira & three more ships, CL Lindy, Maersk Brooklyn, and MSC Mumbai scheduled to load/offload Cement, Palm oil, Soya been oil, Chemicals, Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at Multipurpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Engro Terminal, Bulk Terminal, and Container Terminal respectively on 31st July, while two more containers ships, Maersk Sentosa and MSC United-VIII are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Mumbai Oil Young San Antonio Rotterdam Same Phuket Eagle Anchorage July Sunday Engro 786 Investment Limited Attock Petroleum Limited Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s Department of Finance organises train ..

Dubai&#039;s Department of Finance organises training programme on &#039;Green G ..

7 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves 75 scholarships at SPAA

Sharjah Ruler approves 75 scholarships at SPAA

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Mubarak Rashed Al Man ..

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Mubarak Rashed Al Mansoori Chairman of Board of Dir ..

1 hour ago
 Plea filed for full SC bench to hear cases pertain ..

Plea filed for full SC bench to hear cases pertaining to military courts

12 minutes ago
 Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akra ..

Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram visits PIC, reviews medical ..

12 minutes ago
 BoI organizes workshop on "Regulatory Reforms thro ..

BoI organizes workshop on "Regulatory Reforms through Principle Based Regulatory ..

12 minutes ago
Trump Has Three-Fold Advantage Over DeSantis in Re ..

Trump Has Three-Fold Advantage Over DeSantis in Republican Presidential Race - P ..

12 minutes ago
 Court Rejects Trump Bid to Disqualify Prosecutor i ..

Court Rejects Trump Bid to Disqualify Prosecutor in Georgia Election Inquiry - O ..

12 minutes ago
 SBP decides to keep policy rate unchanged at 22 pe ..

SBP decides to keep policy rate unchanged at 22 percent

2 hours ago
 Authorities Close Down Beach at Black Sea Resort N ..

Authorities Close Down Beach at Black Sea Resort Near Istanbul After Discovery o ..

2 hours ago
 Rehmanabad traders demand compensation

Rehmanabad traders demand compensation

2 hours ago
 5 outlaws arrested, stolen goods recovered

5 outlaws arrested, stolen goods recovered

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business