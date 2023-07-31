Shipping activity at Port Qasim

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ):Port shipping activity was recorded at the port where two ships namely, APL Antwerp and MSC Tia-II carrying Container, berthed at Qasim International Terminal on Sunday.

Meanwhile, two more ships, Andrea Victory and Rhine with 66039 tonnes of Palm oil also arrived at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Maersk Phuket, and APL Antwerp sailed out to sea on Monday (today) morning on 31st July, while four more ships, MSC Tia-II, BBC Plata, Rotterdam Eagle, and Young Chang Shun-hang are expected to sail on the same day.

The cargo throughput of 193,753 tonnes, comprising 110,750 tones imports Cargo and 83,003 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,927 Containers (2,141 TEUs Imports and 2,786 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are eight ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, San Antonio, Andrea Victory, Emma Grace, and Kithira & three more ships, CL Lindy, Maersk Brooklyn, and MSC Mumbai scheduled to load/offload Cement, Palm oil, Soya been oil, Chemicals, Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at Multipurpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Engro Terminal, Bulk Terminal, and Container Terminal respectively on 31st July, while two more containers ships, Maersk Sentosa and MSC United-VIII are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.