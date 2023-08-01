Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Seven ships scheduled to load/offload Containers, Cement, Palm oil, Chemicals, Coal and Gas oil, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Engro Terminal, Bul Terminal and FOTCO Terminal respectively on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ):Seven ships scheduled to load/offload Containers, Cement, Palm oil, Chemicals, Coal and Gas oil, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Engro Terminal, Bul Terminal and FOTCO Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile three more ships, carrying Containers, Palm oil and LPG also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

PQA berths engaged by nine ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, MSC Mumbai VIII and Al-Maersk Brooklyn left the port on Tuesday morning and other ship Khitira is expected to sail on same day.

A cargo volume of 207,653 tonnes comprising 144,653 tonnes imports cargo and 63,205 tonnes export cargo including containerized cargo carried in 2,873 Containers (2,569 TEUS imports and 2,909 TEUS export) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Three ships five ships are at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, two ships, PGC Petreas and Maersk Santos & another ship MSC United VIII carrying LPG and Containers are expected to take berths EVTL and QICT respectively on Tuesday.