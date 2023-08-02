Shipping activity at Port Qasim

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ):Port shipping activity was recorded at the port where three ships namely, Maersk Santosa, MSC United-VIII and PGC Petreas carrying Containers and LPG, berthed at Qasim International Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile two more ships, Karimata and Al-Daayen with Gas oil and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim on Wednesday (today) morning.

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Royal Jasmine, Andrea Victory and Emma Grace sailed out to sea on Wednesday (today) morning, while four more ships, PGC Patreas, CL-Lindy, Maersk Sentosa and MSC United are expected to sail on same day afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 147,157 tonnes, comprising 116,759 tones imports Cargo and 30,398 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,430 Containers (3,330 TEUs Imports and 1,100 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are five ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Mega-1, Al-Daayen and Karimata & two more ships, MSC Monica and Maersk Pelepas carrying Palm oil, LNG, Gas oil and Containers are expected to take berths at Liquid Terminal, Engro Terminal, Oil Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on 2nd August, while two more containers ships, Express Rome and OOCL Savannah are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.