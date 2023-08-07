Shipping activity at Port Qasim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PQA shipping activity was recorded at the port where four ships namely, Bull Shark, Hafnia Experience, Epic Bolivar and Al-Jassasiya carrying Palm oil, Mogas, LPG and LNG, berthed at Liquid Cargo Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal, Sui Southern Gas Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on Sunday

Meanwhile four more ships, Eastern Laelia, As Sovereign, Epic Burano and Enugu carrying Steel coil, Palm oil, LPG and LNG are also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of 05 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers carrier 'Maersk Chesapeake' sailed out to sea on Monday (today) morning, while another Gas carrier 'Epic Bolivar' is expected to sail on same day afternoon.

A cargo volume of 94,891 tonnes, comprising 65,549 tones imports Cargo and 29,342 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,340 Containers (614 TEUs Imports and 1,726 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are five ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Eastern Laelia and Enugu & two more ships, MSC Silvia and Lisa carrying Steel coil, LNG and Containers are expected to take berths at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Gasport Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on 7th August, while another containers ship, MSC Maria Elena is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.