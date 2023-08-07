Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

PQA shipping activity was recorded at the port where four ships namely, Bull Shark, Hafnia Experience, Epic Bolivar and Al-Jassasiya carrying Palm oil, Mogas, LPG and LNG, berthed at Liquid Cargo Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal, Sui Southern Gas Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ):PQA shipping activity was recorded at the port where four ships namely, Bull Shark, Hafnia Experience, Epic Bolivar and Al-Jassasiya carrying Palm oil, Mogas, LPG and LNG, berthed at Liquid Cargo Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal, Sui Southern Gas Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile four more ships, Eastern Laelia, As Sovereign, Epic Burano and Enugu carrying Steel coil, Palm oil, LPG and LNG are also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of 05 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers carrier 'Maersk Chesapeake' sailed out to sea on Monday (today) morning, while another Gas carrier 'Epic Bolivar' is expected to sail on same day afternoon.

A cargo volume of 94,891 tonnes, comprising 65,549 tones imports Cargo and 29,342 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,340 Containers (614 TEUs Imports and 1,726 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are five ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Eastern Laelia and Enugu & two more ships, MSC Silvia and Lisa carrying Steel coil, LNG and Containers are expected to take berths at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Gasport Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on 7th August, while another containers ship, MSC Maria Elena is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Oil Maria Elena Enugu Same Anchorage August Gas Sunday Engro Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Federal Reserve Must Raise Interest Rates Higher t ..

Federal Reserve Must Raise Interest Rates Higher to Win Fight Against Inflation ..

13 seconds ago
 South Africa's HC for strengthening bilateral trad ..

South Africa's HC for strengthening bilateral trade relations

52 seconds ago
 Ambassador of Iran called on HR Minister Riaz Pee ..

Ambassador of Iran called on HR Minister Riaz Peerzada

5 minutes ago
 Moscow Sends Protest Note to Japanese Embassy for ..

Moscow Sends Protest Note to Japanese Embassy for Supporting Undesirable Organiz ..

5 minutes ago
 Asian Paralympic Committee signs Host City Agreeme ..

Asian Paralympic Committee signs Host City Agreement for Tashkent 2025 Asian You ..

27 minutes ago
 Ajman, UAQ government entities join National ICV P ..

Ajman, UAQ government entities join National ICV Programme

27 minutes ago
Healthpoint celebrates milestone of 100 roboticall ..

Healthpoint celebrates milestone of 100 robotically assisted surgeries

27 minutes ago
 Sharjah Asset Management, IHG Hotels &amp; Resorts ..

Sharjah Asset Management, IHG Hotels &amp; Resorts boost Sharjah’s tourism ind ..

27 minutes ago
 Jeddah Talks on Ukraine Shows Some Progress Toward ..

Jeddah Talks on Ukraine Shows Some Progress Toward Peace - Expert

5 minutes ago
 Accused of maid torture arrested after bail reject ..

Accused of maid torture arrested after bail rejection

5 minutes ago
 Ahsan links political stability to sustained devel ..

Ahsan links political stability to sustained development

6 minutes ago
 Missing boy reunited with overjoyed parents

Missing boy reunited with overjoyed parents

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business