Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Shipping activity was recorded at the port where four ships namely, Lisa, MSC Silvia, Eastern Laelia and Enugu carrying Containers, Steel coil and LNG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Pakistan Gasport Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile an oil tanker 'Gulf Jellet' carrying Palm oil is also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim on same day.

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Lisa and Al-Jassasiya sailed out to sea on Tuesday (today) morning, while three more ships, MSC Silvia, Bull Shark and Eastern Laelia are expected to sail on same day.

A cargo volume of 187,297 tonnes, comprising 156,078 tones imports Cargo and 22,219 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,893 Containers (1,586 TEUs Imports and 1,307 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are four ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them an edible oil carrier 'Golden Lotus' & another containers ship 'Maria Elena' are expected to take berths at Liquid Terminal and Container Terminal respectively.