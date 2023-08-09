Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Faizan Hashmi Published August 09, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Shipping activity was recorded at the port where three ships namely, Maria Elena, Sun-9 and Golden Lotus carrying Containers and Palm oil, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile four more ships, MSC Sabrina-III, Zagori, Star Sabaru and TTC Vidyut carrying Container, Coal and Mogas are also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of 05 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a gas carrier 'Hafnia Experience' sailed out to sea on Wednesday (today) morning, while two more ships, MSC Maria Elena and Enugu are expected to sail on same day.

Cargo volume of 81,078 tonnes, comprising 65,778 tones imports Cargo and 15,300 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,100 Containers (1,200 TEUs Imports and 900 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are seven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, MSC Sabrina, Zagori and Star Subaru & another ship Bateleur is expected to take berths at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Electric Power Terminal and Sui Gas Terminal respectively on 9th August, while another containers ship, Novios Constellation is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sui Gas Oil Maria Elena Enugu Same Anchorage August Gas Gold Subaru Port Qasim

Recent Stories

FIA summons Khawaja Haris for inquiry in Toshakhan ..

FIA summons Khawaja Haris for inquiry in Toshakhana case

31 minutes ago
 Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President ..

Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

4 hours ago
 NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in ..

NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in coming days

11 hours ago
 UAE President receives US National Security Adviso ..

UAE President receives US National Security Advisor

12 hours ago
Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of ..

Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of upcoming FEI Endurance Europe ..

12 hours ago
 Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More ..

Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More in Donetsk - Acting Head of D ..

13 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoi ..

UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoire over former president&#039; ..

13 hours ago
 Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Dea ..

Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Deal - Erdogan

13 hours ago
 Consultations underway to select interim PM's name ..

Consultations underway to select interim PM's name: Minister for Defense Khawaja ..

13 hours ago
 Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Gover ..

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Governor KPK discusses fiscal matt ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business