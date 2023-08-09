Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Shipping activity was recorded at the port where three ships namely, Maria Elena, Sun-9 and Golden Lotus carrying Containers and Palm oil, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile four more ships, MSC Sabrina-III, Zagori, Star Sabaru and TTC Vidyut carrying Container, Coal and Mogas are also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of 05 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a gas carrier 'Hafnia Experience' sailed out to sea on Wednesday (today) morning, while two more ships, MSC Maria Elena and Enugu are expected to sail on same day.

Cargo volume of 81,078 tonnes, comprising 65,778 tones imports Cargo and 15,300 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,100 Containers (1,200 TEUs Imports and 900 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are seven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, MSC Sabrina, Zagori and Star Subaru & another ship Bateleur is expected to take berths at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Electric Power Terminal and Sui Gas Terminal respectively on 9th August, while another containers ship, Novios Constellation is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.