Shipping activity at Port Qasim

(@FahadShabbir)

Shipping activity was recorded at the Port where three ships, Northern Jamboree, Theresa Schulte and Milha Qatar carrying Containers, Chemicals and LNG, berthed at Container Terminal, Engro Terminal and Gasport Terminal respectively on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ):Shipping activity was recorded at the Port where three ships, Northern Jamboree, Theresa Schulte and Milha Qatar carrying Containers, Chemicals and LNG, berthed at Container Terminal, Engro Terminal and Gasport Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile four more ships, Maersk Atlanta, Maersk Boston, Bow Titanium and Takreem with Containers, and Chemicals also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

PQA berths engaged by eight ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, four ships, Northern Jamboree, Pacific Julia, Centurion Signifer and Ruby are expected to sail on today afternoon.

A cargo volume of 147,620 tonnes comprising 127,288 tonnes imports cargo and 20,332 tonnes export cargo including containerized cargo carried in 2,220 Containers (1,024 TEUs imports and 1,196 TEUs export) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Three ships five ships are at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, six ships, Takreem, Maersk Bostan, Maersk Atlanta, Imke Selmer, Hafnia Nile and Jipro Neftis & another MSC Yukta X scheduled to load/offload Clay, Containers, Coal, Gas oil, Chemicals are expected to take berths MW-2,QICT, PIBT, FOTCO and EVTL respectively on Tuesday.