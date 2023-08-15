Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2023 | 08:14 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity was recorded at the Port where three ships, Northern Jamboree, Theresa Schulte and Milha Qatar carrying Containers, Chemicals and LNG, berthed at Container Terminal, Engro Terminal and Gasport Terminal respectively on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ):Shipping activity was recorded at the Port where three ships, Northern Jamboree, Theresa Schulte and Milha Qatar carrying Containers, Chemicals and LNG, berthed at Container Terminal, Engro Terminal and Gasport Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile four more ships, Maersk Atlanta, Maersk Boston, Bow Titanium and Takreem with Containers, and Chemicals also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

PQA berths engaged by eight ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, four ships, Northern Jamboree, Pacific Julia, Centurion Signifer and Ruby are expected to sail on today afternoon.

A cargo volume of 147,620 tonnes comprising 127,288 tonnes imports cargo and 20,332 tonnes export cargo including containerized cargo carried in 2,220 Containers (1,024 TEUs imports and 1,196 TEUs export) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Three ships five ships are at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, six ships, Takreem, Maersk Bostan, Maersk Atlanta, Imke Selmer, Hafnia Nile and Jipro Neftis & another MSC Yukta X scheduled to load/offload Clay, Containers, Coal, Gas oil, Chemicals are expected to take berths MW-2,QICT, PIBT, FOTCO and EVTL respectively on Tuesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Qatar Boston Anchorage Atlanta Gas Engro Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) reviews stat ..

Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) reviews state land management system

26 seconds ago
 E-membership system introduced at Al-Fateh sports ..

E-membership system introduced at Al-Fateh sports complex e-library

28 seconds ago
 Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

29 seconds ago
 District Interfaith Harmony Council meets

District Interfaith Harmony Council meets

31 seconds ago
 China says summit between US, Japan, South Korea a ..

China says summit between US, Japan, South Korea aimed at 'heightening confronta ..

34 seconds ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi approves PEMRA (Amendment) ..

President Dr Arif Alvi approves PEMRA (Amendment) Bill 2023

5 minutes ago
Abdullah bin Zayed, Azeri FM discuss bilateral rel ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Azeri FM discuss bilateral relations over phone

18 minutes ago
 Carles Puigdemont, Spain's separatist kingmaker

Carles Puigdemont, Spain's separatist kingmaker

6 minutes ago
 Russian defense chief praises China as 'strategic ..

Russian defense chief praises China as 'strategic partner, good neighbor and loy ..

6 minutes ago
 Turkiye & Pakistan may jointly undertake global & ..

Turkiye & Pakistan may jointly undertake global & regional missions: Lawmaker

6 minutes ago
 Belarusian defense minister says possibilities of ..

Belarusian defense minister says possibilities of indirect military clash with N ..

6 minutes ago
 On directives of Hazza bin Zayed, Al Ain Club laun ..

On directives of Hazza bin Zayed, Al Ain Club launches various initiatives, offe ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Business