Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ):Seven ships namely, Maersk Boston, Maersk Atlanta, MSC Yukta-X, Takreem, Hafnia Nile, Imke Selmar and Jipro Neftis Scheduled to load/offload Containers, Clay, Gasoline, Coal and Chemicals, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Oil Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Artemis Bulker, Theresa Schulte and Al-Jassasiya carrying Coal, Chemicals and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a gas carrier 'Milaha Qatar' sailed out to sea on Wednesday, while five more ships, Maersk Boston, Maersk Atlanta, MSC Yukta-X, Silver Zoe and Takreem are expected to sail on same day afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 121,790 tonnes, comprising 104,791 tones imports Cargo and 16,999 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,207 Containers (1,250 TEUs Imports and 957 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are eight ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Asphalt Alliance, Laniki, Imke Selmar and Al-Jassasiya & two more ships, Wide Juliet and Maersk Pelepas are expected to take berths at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Engro Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on Wednesday, while another containers ship, APL Southampton is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.