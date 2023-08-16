Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Sumaira FH Published August 16, 2023 | 05:52 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Seven ships namely, Maersk Boston, Maersk Atlanta, MSC Yukta-X, Takreem, Hafnia Nile, Imke Selmar and Jipro Neftis Scheduled to load/offload Containers, Clay, Gasoline, Coal and Chemicals, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Oil Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ):Seven ships namely, Maersk Boston, Maersk Atlanta, MSC Yukta-X, Takreem, Hafnia Nile, Imke Selmar and Jipro Neftis Scheduled to load/offload Containers, Clay, Gasoline, Coal and Chemicals, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Oil Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Artemis Bulker, Theresa Schulte and Al-Jassasiya carrying Coal, Chemicals and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a gas carrier 'Milaha Qatar' sailed out to sea on Wednesday, while five more ships, Maersk Boston, Maersk Atlanta, MSC Yukta-X, Silver Zoe and Takreem are expected to sail on same day afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 121,790 tonnes, comprising 104,791 tones imports Cargo and 16,999 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,207 Containers (1,250 TEUs Imports and 957 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are eight ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Asphalt Alliance, Laniki, Imke Selmar and Al-Jassasiya & two more ships, Wide Juliet and Maersk Pelepas are expected to take berths at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Engro Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on Wednesday, while another containers ship, APL Southampton is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Qatar Same Southampton Alliance Boston Anchorage Atlanta Gas Engro Silver Attock Petroleum Limited Port Qasim

Recent Stories

France commits 3 million to support UNICEF's healt ..

France commits 3 million to support UNICEF's health and immunization efforts in ..

8 minutes ago
 Chinese premier outlines measures to achieve work ..

Chinese premier outlines measures to achieve work goals

8 minutes ago
 Qamar Ikram Hockey Club wins championship

Qamar Ikram Hockey Club wins championship

8 minutes ago
 China's service production expands 5.7 pct in July ..

China's service production expands 5.7 pct in July

8 minutes ago
 Looking forward to advancing trade, investment tie ..

Looking forward to advancing trade, investment ties with UAE: Caretaker Prime Mi ..

7 minutes ago
 Multiple churches vandalized in Faisalabad distric ..

Multiple churches vandalized in Faisalabad district

13 minutes ago
Bangladeshi UN staffer abducted in Yemen was hopel ..

Bangladeshi UN staffer abducted in Yemen was hopeless, but UAE’s help brought ..

16 minutes ago
 World-leading economists convened by COP28 set out ..

World-leading economists convened by COP28 set out next steps to reform internat ..

16 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Special Olym ..

16 minutes ago
 DEWA selects Preferred Bidder for Phase 1-180 MIGD ..

DEWA selects Preferred Bidder for Phase 1-180 MIGD Hassyan Seawater Reverse Osmo ..

16 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates&#039; Molano delivers sensationa ..

UAE Team Emirates&#039; Molano delivers sensational sprint win in Burgos

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 419 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 419 points

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business