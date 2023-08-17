Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Six ships namely, Wide Juliet, Maersk Pelepas, Asphalt Alliance, Laniki, IMKE Selmar and Al-Jassasiya, are scheduled to load/offload Container, Bitumen, Palm oil, Coal and LNG, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on Wednesday

Meanwhile, three more ships, New Liberty, Elka Athina and Hafnia Caterina scheduled to load/offload Corn, Gas oil and Mogas also arrived at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, three more ships, New Liberty, Elka Athina and Hafnia Caterina scheduled to load/offload Corn, Gas oil and Mogas also arrived at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Wide Juliet, Maersk Pelepas, Jipro Neftis, and Takreem sailed out to sea on Thursday, while another ship Isabelita is expected to sail on the same day.

A record cargo handling was observed at the port where a cargo volume of 204,606 tonnes, comprising 177,476 tones imports Cargo and 27,130 tonnes of export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,428 Containers (930 TEUs Imports and 1498 TEUs export) was handled during the last 24 hours.

There are seven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a chemicals carrier, Bow Titanium, and container ship APL Southampton are expected to take berths at Engro Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on Thursday, while three more container ships, Al-Safat, SSL Mumbai and Singapore are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.

More Stories From Business