Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ):Shipping activity was reported at the port where two ships namely, No.2 Ocean Pioneer and Central Park, carrying Palm oil and Chemicals, berthed at Liquid Cargo Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal, respectively on Thursday.

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Cosco America and Central Park sailed out to sea on Friday (today) morning, while two more ships, Big Breezy and Maran-gas Asclepius are expected to sail on same day afternoon.

Cargo throughput during the last 24 hours stood at 112,906 tonnes, comprising 43,376 tones imports Cargo and 69,530 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,663 Containers (941 TEUs Imports and 3,722 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are seven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a Haj Mohammad & another ship, APL California scheduled to load/offload Cement and Container are expected to take berths at Multi-Purpose Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on Friday, 25th August, while another containers ship, Olympia is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday, 26th August, & another containers ship, Maersk Nyasa is due to arrive on Sunday.