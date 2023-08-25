Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2023 | 05:53 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity was reported at the port where two ships namely, No.2 Ocean Pioneer and Central Park, carrying Palm oil and Chemicals, berthed at Liquid Cargo Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal, respectively on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ):Shipping activity was reported at the port where two ships namely, No.2 Ocean Pioneer and Central Park, carrying Palm oil and Chemicals, berthed at Liquid Cargo Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal, respectively on Thursday.

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Cosco America and Central Park sailed out to sea on Friday (today) morning, while two more ships, Big Breezy and Maran-gas Asclepius are expected to sail on same day afternoon.

Cargo throughput during the last 24 hours stood at 112,906 tonnes, comprising 43,376 tones imports Cargo and 69,530 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,663 Containers (941 TEUs Imports and 3,722 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are seven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a Haj Mohammad & another ship, APL California scheduled to load/offload Cement and Container are expected to take berths at Multi-Purpose Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on Friday, 25th August, while another containers ship, Olympia is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday, 26th August, & another containers ship, Maersk Nyasa is due to arrive on Sunday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Same Olympia Anchorage August Sunday Engro Attock Petroleum Limited Port Qasim

Recent Stories

DPS schools to give 25 marks for sports activities ..

DPS schools to give 25 marks for sports activities: commissioner

6 minutes ago
 Youth dies in gun accident

Youth dies in gun accident

8 minutes ago
 Under training officers of Customs visit SSU headq ..

Under training officers of Customs visit SSU headquarters

8 minutes ago
 World Athletics Championships: Arshad Nadeem seals ..

World Athletics Championships: Arshad Nadeem seals spot in Paris Olympics

9 minutes ago
 20 students of GCWUF complete internship

20 students of GCWUF complete internship

7 minutes ago
 Reception held in honor of two KP players selected ..

Reception held in honor of two KP players selected in Pakistan Davis Cup Squad

9 minutes ago
ATC allows police to interrogate Imran in another ..

ATC allows police to interrogate Imran in another case

9 minutes ago
 8 dead, 1148 injured in road accidents in 24 hours ..

8 dead, 1148 injured in road accidents in 24 hours

11 minutes ago
 Webinar on 'Jinnah's vision of Pakistan'

Webinar on 'Jinnah's vision of Pakistan'

11 minutes ago
 14 plots sealed for fee default

14 plots sealed for fee default

11 minutes ago
 4 killed, 10 injured in Toba Tek Singh road accide ..

4 killed, 10 injured in Toba Tek Singh road accident

11 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Nigeria

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Business