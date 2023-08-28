Shipping activity at Port Qasim

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ):Two ships namely, Vancouver and Al-Karamu, carrying Container and Coal, berthed at Container Terminal and Bulk Terminal, respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile three more ships, MSC Shay, Okyroe and Southern Robin, carrying Container, Mogas and Chemicals also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Vancouver, Maersk Nyasa and Al-Jassasiya sailed out to sea on Monday (today) morning, while three more ships, LRI Charm, Calypso Gas and Al-Karamu are expected to sail on same day afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 128,043 tonnes, comprising 104,192 tones imports Cargo and 23,851 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,586 Containers (183 TEUs Imports and 1,403 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are seven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, MSC Shay, MS-Freesia, Okyroe and FSM & another ship, Maroudia scheduled to load/offload Container, Palm oil, Mogas, LPG and Cement are expected to take berths at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Oil Terminal, Engro Terminal and Multi-Purpose Terminal respectively on Monday, 28th August, while another containers ship, Maersk Denver is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.