Shipping activity at Port Qasim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Shipping activity was reported at the port where three ships namely, MSC Shay, MS Freesia, and Okyroe, carrying Container, Palm oil and Mogas, berthed at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Oil Terminal, respectively on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ):Shipping activity was reported at the port where three ships namely, MSC Shay, MS Freesia, and Okyroe, carrying Container, Palm oil and Mogas, berthed at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Oil Terminal, respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile five more ships, Sea Hazel, Nymph Thetis, Marlen, Cetus Cachalot and Bochem Pegasos, scheduled to load/offload Fuel oil, Palm oil, Coal and Chemicals also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of a bulk cargo carrier 'Al-Karamu' sailed out to sea on Tuesday (today) morning, while two more ships, container vessel MSC Shay and Gas carrier Calypso gas are expected to sail on same day afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 116,851 tonnes, comprising 59,006 tones imports Cargo and 57,845 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,210 Containers (330 TEUs Imports and 2,880 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are nine ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Cetus Cachalot, FSM & two more ships, Maersk Denver and Maersk Brooklyn carrying Coal, LPG and Containers are expected to take berths at Bulk Terminal, Engro Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on Tuesday, 29th August, while two more containers ship, MSC Madeleine and Maersk Pelepas are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.